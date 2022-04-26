Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southern, RioCan REIT and Sandvik

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/22, Southern Company (Symbol: SOLN), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), and Sandvik AB (Symbol: SDVKF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8438 on 5/2/22, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.085 on 5/6/22, and Sandvik AB will pay its annual dividend of $4.75 on 5/4/22. As a percentage of SOLN's recent stock price of $56.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of Southern Company to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when SOLN shares open for trading on 4/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for RIOCF to open 0.47% lower in price and for SDVKF to open 23.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SOLN, RIOCF, and SDVKF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.02% for Southern Company, 5.63% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and 23.52% for Sandvik AB.

In Tuesday trading, Southern Company shares are currently off about 0.3%, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are down about 6.2%, and Sandvik AB shares are down about 7.4% on the day.

