Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southern, ONE Gas and Exelon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/21, Southern Company (Symbol: SO), ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 12/6/21, ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 12/1/21, and Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3825 on 12/10/21. As a percentage of SO's recent stock price of $63.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Southern Company to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when SO shares open for trading on 11/12/21. Similarly, investors should look for OGS to open 0.84% lower in price and for EXC to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SO, OGS, and EXC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southern Company (Symbol: SO):



ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):



Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.16% for Southern Company, 3.37% for ONE Gas, Inc., and 2.82% for Exelon Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Southern Company shares are currently up about 0.3%, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and Exelon Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

