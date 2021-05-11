Ex-Dividend Reminder: South State, Great Western Bancorp and Truist Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/21, South State Corp (Symbol: SSB), Great Western Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GWB), and Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. South State Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 5/21/21, Great Western Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 5/28/21, and Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 6/1/21. As a percentage of SSB's recent stock price of $88.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of South State Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when SSB shares open for trading on 5/13/21. Similarly, investors should look for GWB to open 0.03% lower in price and for TFC to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSB, GWB, and TFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

South State Corp (Symbol: SSB):



Great Western Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GWB):



Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.12% for South State Corp, 0.12% for Great Western Bancorp Inc, and 2.96% for Truist Financial Corp.

In Tuesday trading, South State Corp shares are currently down about 0.7%, Great Western Bancorp Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Truist Financial Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

