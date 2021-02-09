Ex-Dividend Reminder: South State, Charles Schwab and Selective Insurance Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/21, South State Corp (Symbol: SSB), The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), and Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. South State Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 2/19/21, The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 2/26/21, and Selective Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/1/21. As a percentage of SSB's recent stock price of $77.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of South State Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when SSB shares open for trading on 2/11/21. Similarly, investors should look for SCHW to open 0.32% lower in price and for SIGI to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSB, SCHW, and SIGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

South State Corp (Symbol: SSB):



The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW):



Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.41% for South State Corp, 1.30% for The Charles Schwab Corporation, and 1.53% for Selective Insurance Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, South State Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are down about 0.6%, and Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.