Ex-Dividend Reminder: South Jersey Industries, Public Service Enterprise Group and PPL

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/8/22, South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI), Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG), and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. South Jersey Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 10/4/22, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 9/30/22, and PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 10/3/22. As a percentage of SJI's recent stock price of $33.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of South Jersey Industries Inc to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when SJI shares open for trading on 9/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for PEG to open 0.84% lower in price and for PPL to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SJI, PEG, and PPL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI):



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.66% for South Jersey Industries Inc, 3.35% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, and 3.10% for PPL Corp.

In Tuesday trading, South Jersey Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and PPL Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.