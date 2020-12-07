Ex-Dividend Reminder: South Jersey Industries, PPL and Public Service Enterprise Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/20, South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI), PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. South Jersey Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3025 on 12/29/20, PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 1/4/21, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 12/31/20. As a percentage of SJI's recent stock price of $23.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of South Jersey Industries Inc to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when SJI shares open for trading on 12/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for PPL to open 1.45% lower in price and for PEG to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SJI, PPL, and PEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI):



PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.26% for South Jersey Industries Inc, 5.81% for PPL Corp, and 3.42% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

In Monday trading, South Jersey Industries Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, PPL Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

