Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sonoco Products, West Pharmaceutical Services and Southern Copper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/20, Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), and Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/10/20, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 11/18/20, and Southern Copper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/24/20. As a percentage of SON's recent stock price of $52.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Sonoco Products Co. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when SON shares open for trading on 11/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for WST to open 0.06% lower in price and for SCCO to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SON, WST, and SCCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON):



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST):



Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.29% for Sonoco Products Co., 0.23% for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., and 3.69% for Southern Copper Corp.

In Thursday trading, Sonoco Products Co. shares are currently up about 1.3%, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Southern Copper Corp shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.