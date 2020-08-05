Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sonoco Products, Baker Hughes and Archrock

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/20, Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON), Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR), and Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 9/10/20, Baker Hughes Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 8/21/20, and Archrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 8/14/20. As a percentage of SON's recent stock price of $52.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Sonoco Products Co. to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when SON shares open for trading on 8/7/20. Similarly, investors should look for BKR to open 1.11% lower in price and for AROC to open 2.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SON, BKR, and AROC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON):



Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR):



Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for Sonoco Products Co., 4.43% for Baker Hughes Company, and 8.00% for Archrock Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Sonoco Products Co. shares are currently up about 1.6%, Baker Hughes Company shares are up about 0.4%, and Archrock Inc shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

