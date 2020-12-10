Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sonic Automotive, Viacomcbs and World Wrestling Entertainment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH), Viacomcbs Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIACA), and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sonic Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/15/21, Viacomcbs Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/4/21, and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/28/20. As a percentage of SAH's recent stock price of $42.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when SAH shares open for trading on 12/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for VIACA to open 0.65% lower in price and for WWE to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAH, VIACA, and WWE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH):



Viacomcbs Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIACA):



World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Sonic Automotive, Inc., 2.61% for Viacomcbs Inc - Class A, and 1.10% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

In Thursday trading, Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares are currently down about 2.5%, Viacomcbs Inc - Class A shares are off about 1.1%, and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

