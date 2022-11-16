Markets
SNA

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Snap-On, Danaos and Timken

November 16, 2022 — 10:23 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/22, Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), and Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 12/9/22, Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 11/30/22, and Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/2/22. As a percentage of SNA's recent stock price of $235.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Snap-On, Inc. to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when SNA shares open for trading on 11/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for DAC to open 1.26% lower in price and for TKR to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SNA, DAC, and TKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):

SNA+Dividend+History+Chart

Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):

DAC+Dividend+History+Chart

Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR):

TKR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.75% for Snap-On, Inc., 5.02% for Danaos Corp, and 1.68% for Timken Co..

In Wednesday trading, Snap-On, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Danaos Corp shares are up about 1.6%, and Timken Co. shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

