Ex-Dividend Reminder: Smith & Wesson Brands, Rent-A-Center and Vistra

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/21, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI), Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII), and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/3/22, Rent-A-Center Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 1/13/22, and Vistra Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/30/21. As a percentage of SWBI's recent stock price of $18.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when SWBI shares open for trading on 12/15/21. Similarly, investors should look for RCII to open 0.67% lower in price and for VST to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWBI, RCII, and VST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI):



Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII):



Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.77% for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, 2.70% for Rent-A-Center Inc., and 2.87% for Vistra Corp.

In Monday trading, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Rent-A-Center Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Vistra Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

