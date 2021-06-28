Ex-Dividend Reminder: Smith & Wesson Brands, Ingredion and Choice Hotels International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/21, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI), Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR), and Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/6/21, Ingredion Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 7/26/21, and Choice Hotels International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 7/16/21. As a percentage of SWBI's recent stock price of $30.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when SWBI shares open for trading on 6/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for INGR to open 0.71% lower in price and for CHH to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWBI, INGR, and CHH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI):



Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR):



Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.04% for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, 2.83% for Ingredion Inc, and 0.76% for Choice Hotels International, Inc..

In Monday trading, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Ingredion Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

