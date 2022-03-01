Ex-Dividend Reminder: SLM, Weyerhaeuser and First Merchants

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/22, SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), and First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SLM Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/15/22, Weyerhaeuser Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/18/22, and First Merchants Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/18/22. As a percentage of SLM's recent stock price of $19.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of SLM Corp. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when SLM shares open for trading on 3/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for WY to open 0.46% lower in price and for FRME to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLM, WY, and FRME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM):



Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY):



First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.25% for SLM Corp., 1.84% for Weyerhaeuser Co, and 2.68% for First Merchants Corp.

In Tuesday trading, SLM Corp. shares are currently down about 0.7%, Weyerhaeuser Co shares are up about 0.8%, and First Merchants Corp shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.