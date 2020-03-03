Ex-Dividend Reminder: SLM, ManTech International and Citrix Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/20, SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT), and Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SLM Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 3/16/20, ManTech International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/20/20, and Citrix Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/20/20. As a percentage of SLM's recent stock price of $10.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of SLM Corp. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when SLM shares open for trading on 3/5/20. Similarly, investors should look for MANT to open 0.40% lower in price and for CTXS to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLM, MANT, and CTXS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM):



ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT):



Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.11% for SLM Corp., 1.61% for ManTech International Corp, and 1.30% for Citrix Systems Inc.

In Tuesday trading, SLM Corp. shares are currently off about 1.3%, ManTech International Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Citrix Systems Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

