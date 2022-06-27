Ex-Dividend Reminder: SL Green Realty, National Health Investors and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.3108 on 7/15/22, National Health Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 8/5/22, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/15/22. As a percentage of SLG's recent stock price of $49.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of SL Green Realty Corp to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when SLG shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for NHI to open 1.47% lower in price and for ARI to open 3.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLG, NHI, and ARI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI):



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.56% for SL Green Realty Corp, 5.87% for National Health Investors, Inc., and 12.67% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc..

In Monday trading, SL Green Realty Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, National Health Investors, Inc. shares are off about 0.5%, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.