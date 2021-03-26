Ex-Dividend Reminder: SL Green Realty, Ladder Capital and National Health Investors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/21, SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR), and National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.3033 on 4/15/21, Ladder Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/15/21, and National Health Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.1025 on 5/7/21. As a percentage of SLG's recent stock price of $71.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of SL Green Realty Corp to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when SLG shares open for trading on 3/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for LADR to open 1.72% lower in price and for NHI to open 1.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLG, LADR, and NHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR):



National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.07% for SL Green Realty Corp, 6.87% for Ladder Capital Corp, and 5.93% for National Health Investors, Inc..

In Friday trading, SL Green Realty Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, Ladder Capital Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and National Health Investors, Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.