Ex-Dividend Reminder: Skyworks Solutions, NortonLifeLock and Deluxe

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/22, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK), and Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 3/15/22, NortonLifeLock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/16/22, and Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/7/22. As a percentage of SWKS's recent stock price of $137.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when SWKS shares open for trading on 2/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for NLOK to open 0.43% lower in price and for DLX to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWKS, NLOK, and DLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS):



NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK):



Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.63% for Skyworks Solutions Inc, 1.72% for NortonLifeLock Inc, and 3.73% for Deluxe Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, NortonLifeLock Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Deluxe Corp shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

