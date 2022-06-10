Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Prosperity Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX), Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 7/15/22, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 7/1/22, and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/30/22. As a percentage of TSLX's recent stock price of $19.94, this dividend works out to approximately 2.06%, so look for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc to trade 2.06% lower — all else being equal — when TSLX shares open for trading on 6/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for PB to open 0.76% lower in price and for SBCF to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSLX, PB, and SBCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX):



Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB):



Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.22% for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, 3.02% for Prosperity Bancshares Inc., and 2.11% for Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida.

In Friday trading, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are down about 1.5%, and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

