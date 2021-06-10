Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, National Storage Affiliates Trust and Digital Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/21, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX), National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), and Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 7/15/21, National Storage Affiliates Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 6/30/21, and Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 6/30/21. As a percentage of TSLX's recent stock price of $22.69, this dividend works out to approximately 1.81%, so look for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc to trade 1.81% lower — all else being equal — when TSLX shares open for trading on 6/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for NSA to open 0.78% lower in price and for DLR to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TSLX, NSA, and DLR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX):



National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA):



Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.23% for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, 3.12% for National Storage Affiliates Trust, and 2.90% for Digital Realty Trust Inc.

In Thursday trading, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are down about 0.1%, and Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.