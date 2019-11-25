Ex-Dividend Reminder: Six Flags Entertainment, MGE Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/19, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Six Flags Entertainment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 12/9/19, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3525 on 12/15/19, and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 12/31/19. As a percentage of SIX's recent stock price of $45.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.82%, so look for shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp to trade 1.82% lower — all else being equal — when SIX shares open for trading on 11/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.46% lower in price and for BEP to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SIX, MGEE, and BEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX):



MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.29% for Six Flags Entertainment Corp, 1.84% for MGE Energy Inc, and 4.48% for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP.

In Monday trading, Six Flags Entertainment Corp shares are currently trading flat, MGE Energy Inc shares are trading flat, and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.