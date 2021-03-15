Ex-Dividend Reminder: SITE Centers, ADT and Altra Industrial Motion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/21, SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC), ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), and Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SITE Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 4/6/21, ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 4/1/21, and Altra Industrial Motion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 4/2/21. As a percentage of SITC's recent stock price of $14.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of SITE Centers Corp to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when SITC shares open for trading on 3/17/21. Similarly, investors should look for ADT to open 0.43% lower in price and for AIMC to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SITC, ADT, and AIMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC):



ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):



Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for SITE Centers Corp, 1.70% for ADT Inc , and 0.38% for Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

In Monday trading, SITE Centers Corp shares are currently off about 0.8%, ADT Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Altra Industrial Motion Corp shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

