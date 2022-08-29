Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sinclair Broadcast Group, McDonald's and Group 1 Automotive

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/22, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI), McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), and Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/15/22, McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.38 on 9/16/22, and Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of SBGI's recent stock price of $22.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when SBGI shares open for trading on 8/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for MCD to open 0.54% lower in price and for GPI to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBGI, MCD, and GPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI):



McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD):



Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.36% for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, 2.16% for McDonald's Corp, and 0.84% for Group 1 Automotive, Inc..

In Monday trading, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, McDonald's Corp shares are down about 0.7%, and Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares are off about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.