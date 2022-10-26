Ex-Dividend Reminder: Simulations Plus, CSW Industrials and Celanese

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/28/22, Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP), CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI), and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Simulations Plus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 11/7/22, CSW Industrials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 11/14/22, and Celanese Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 11/14/22. As a percentage of SLP's recent stock price of $46.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Simulations Plus Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when SLP shares open for trading on 10/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for CSWI to open 0.14% lower in price and for CE to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLP, CSWI, and CE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP):



CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI):



Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.52% for Simulations Plus Inc, 0.55% for CSW Industrials Inc, and 2.90% for Celanese Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Simulations Plus Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, CSW Industrials Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Celanese Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

