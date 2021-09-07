Ex-Dividend Reminder: Simon Property Group, Amerisafe and Gaming & Leisure Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/8/21, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF), and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Simon Property Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 9/30/21, Amerisafe Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 9/24/21, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 9/24/21. As a percentage of SPG's recent stock price of $135.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when SPG shares open for trading on 9/8/21. Similarly, investors should look for AMSF to open 0.51% lower in price and for GLPI to open 1.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPG, AMSF, and GLPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG):



Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF):



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.44% for Simon Property Group, Inc., 2.04% for Amerisafe Inc, and 5.25% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Amerisafe Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.