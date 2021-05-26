Ex-Dividend Reminder: Silgan Holdings, Element Solutions and Boise Cascade

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/21, Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN), Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), and Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Silgan Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 6/15/21, Element Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 6/15/21, and Boise Cascade Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of SLGN's recent stock price of $42.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Silgan Holdings Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when SLGN shares open for trading on 5/28/21. Similarly, investors should look for ESI to open 0.26% lower in price and for BCC to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SLGN, ESI, and BCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN):



Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI):



Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Silgan Holdings Inc, 1.05% for Element Solutions Inc, and 0.61% for Boise Cascade Co. .

In Wednesday trading, Silgan Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Element Solutions Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Boise Cascade Co. shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

