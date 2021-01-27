Ex-Dividend Reminder: Signature Bank, Texas Instruments and Paychex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/29/21, Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY), Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), and Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Signature Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 2/12/21, Texas Instruments Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 2/8/21, and Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 2/25/21. As a percentage of SBNY's recent stock price of $163.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Signature Bank to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when SBNY shares open for trading on 1/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for TXN to open 0.61% lower in price and for PAYX to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBNY, TXN, and PAYX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY):



Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN):



Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for Signature Bank , 2.45% for Texas Instruments Inc., and 2.89% for Paychex Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Signature Bank shares are currently off about 0.3%, Texas Instruments Inc. shares are off about 3%, and Paychex Inc shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

