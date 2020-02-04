Ex-Dividend Reminder: Siemens, Starbucks and Costco Wholesale

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/20, Siemens A G (Symbol: SMAWF), Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), and Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Siemens A G will pay its annual dividend of $3.90 on 2/10/20, Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 2/21/20, and Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 2/21/20. As a percentage of SMAWF's recent stock price of $122.21, this dividend works out to approximately 3.19%, so look for shares of Siemens A G to trade 3.19% lower — all else being equal — when SMAWF shares open for trading on 2/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for SBUX to open 0.47% lower in price and for COST to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SMAWF, SBUX, and COST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.19% for Siemens A G, 1.87% for Starbucks Corp., and 0.85% for Costco Wholesale Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Siemens A G shares are currently off about 0.6%, Starbucks Corp. shares are up about 2.1%, and Costco Wholesale Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

