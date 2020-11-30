Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shutterstock, Qualcomm and CSG Systems International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/20, Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), and CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shutterstock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/16/20, Qualcomm Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/17/20, and CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 12/18/20. As a percentage of SSTK's recent stock price of $69.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Shutterstock Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when SSTK shares open for trading on 12/2/20. Similarly, investors should look for QCOM to open 0.45% lower in price and for CSGS to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SSTK, QCOM, and CSGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK):



Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM):



CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.98% for Shutterstock Inc, 1.79% for Qualcomm Inc, and 2.17% for CSG Systems International Inc..

In Monday trading, Shutterstock Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Qualcomm Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and CSG Systems International Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

