Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shutterstock, Nielsen Holdings and Mosaic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/20, Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN), and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shutterstock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/18/20, Nielsen Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 6/18/20, and Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/18/20. As a percentage of SSTK's recent stock price of $37.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Shutterstock Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when SSTK shares open for trading on 6/3/20. Similarly, investors should look for NLSN to open 0.43% lower in price and for MOS to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSTK, NLSN, and MOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK):



Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN):



Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.81% for Shutterstock Inc, 1.72% for Nielsen Holdings PLC, and 1.65% for Mosaic Co .

In Monday trading, Shutterstock Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, Nielsen Holdings PLC shares are up about 0.7%, and Mosaic Co shares are trading flat on the day.

