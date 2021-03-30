Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shoe Carnival, Brixmor Property Group and New Residential Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/21, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL), Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), and New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shoe Carnival, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 4/19/21, Brixmor Property Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 4/15/21, and New Residential Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/30/21. As a percentage of SCVL's recent stock price of $60.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when SCVL shares open for trading on 4/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for BRX to open 1.06% lower in price and for NRZ to open 1.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCVL, BRX, and NRZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL):



Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX):



New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Shoe Carnival, Inc., 4.23% for Brixmor Property Group Inc, and 7.21% for New Residential Investment Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and New Residential Investment Corp shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

