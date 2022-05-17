Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sherwin-Williams, Whiting Petroleum and Brigham Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/22, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), Whiting Petroleum Corp (Symbol: WLL), and Brigham Minerals Inc (Symbol: MNRL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 6/3/22, Whiting Petroleum Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/1/22, and Brigham Minerals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 5/27/22. As a percentage of SHW's recent stock price of $274.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Sherwin-Williams Co to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when SHW shares open for trading on 5/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for WLL to open 0.32% lower in price and for MNRL to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHW, WLL, and MNRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



Whiting Petroleum Corp (Symbol: WLL):



Brigham Minerals Inc (Symbol: MNRL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for Sherwin-Williams Co, 1.30% for Whiting Petroleum Corp, and 2.31% for Brigham Minerals Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are currently up about 1.2%, Whiting Petroleum Corp shares are up about 1.3%, and Brigham Minerals Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

