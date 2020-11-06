Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shenandoah Telecommunications, Matson and MSA Safety

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/20, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (Symbol: SHEN), Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX), and MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will pay its annual dividend of $0.34 on 12/1/20, Matson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 12/3/20, and MSA Safety Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/10/20. As a percentage of SHEN's recent stock price of $44.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when SHEN shares open for trading on 11/10/20. Similarly, investors should look for MATX to open 0.41% lower in price and for MSA to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHEN, MATX, and MSA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (Symbol: SHEN):



Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX):



MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, 1.62% for Matson Inc, and 1.25% for MSA Safety Inc.

In Friday trading, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co shares are currently down about 1.4%, Matson Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and MSA Safety Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

