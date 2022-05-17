Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shell, Hershey and MGP Ingredients

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/22, Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL), Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), and MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shell plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/27/22, Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.901 on 6/15/22, and MGP Ingredients Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/3/22. As a percentage of SHEL's recent stock price of $58.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Shell plc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when SHEL shares open for trading on 5/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for HSY to open 0.40% lower in price and for MGPI to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHEL, HSY, and MGPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL):



Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY):



MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.43% for Shell plc, 1.59% for Hershey Company, and 0.48% for MGP Ingredients Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Shell plc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Hershey Company shares are off about 1.3%, and MGP Ingredients Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

