Ex-Dividend Reminder: ServisFirst Bancshares, Equity Residential and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/19, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR), and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ServisFirst Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 1/10/20, Equity Residential will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5675 on 1/10/20, and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 1/30/20. As a percentage of SFBS's recent stock price of $37.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when SFBS shares open for trading on 12/31/19. Similarly, investors should look for EQR to open 0.70% lower in price and for PMT to open 2.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SFBS, EQR, and PMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS):



Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR):



Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.85% for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc, 2.80% for Equity Residential, and 8.12% for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust.

In Friday trading, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Equity Residential shares are up about 0.6%, and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are trading flat on the day.

