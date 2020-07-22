Ex-Dividend Reminder: Service Properties Trust, Office Properties Income Trust and Marsh & McLennan Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/24/20, Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC), Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI), and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Service Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 8/20/20, Office Properties Income Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 8/20/20, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.465 on 8/14/20. As a percentage of SVC's recent stock price of $6.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Service Properties Trust to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when SVC shares open for trading on 7/24/20. Similarly, investors should look for OPI to open 2.16% lower in price and for MMC to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SVC, OPI, and MMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC):



Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI):



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.59% for Service Properties Trust, 8.64% for Office Properties Income Trust, and 1.63% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Service Properties Trust shares are currently off about 1.7%, Office Properties Income Trust shares are up about 0.3%, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

