Ex-Dividend Reminder: Service Corp. International, Red Rock Resorts and Macy's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/22, Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI), Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), and Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Service Corp. International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/31/22, Red Rock Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/31/22, and Macy's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1575 on 4/1/22. As a percentage of SCI's recent stock price of $60.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Service Corp. International to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when SCI shares open for trading on 3/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for RRR to open 0.58% lower in price and for M to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCI, RRR, and M, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI):



Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR):



Macy's Inc (Symbol: M):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.64% for Service Corp. International, 2.30% for Red Rock Resorts Inc, and 2.58% for Macy's Inc.

In Thursday trading, Service Corp. International shares are currently down about 0.8%, Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and Macy's Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

