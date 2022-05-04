Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sensient Technologies, United States Steel and Global Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/22, Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT), United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), and Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sensient Technologies Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 6/1/22, United States Steel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/8/22, and Global Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.595 on 5/13/22. As a percentage of SXT's recent stock price of $84.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Sensient Technologies Corp. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when SXT shares open for trading on 5/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for X to open 0.17% lower in price and for GLP to open 2.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SXT, X, and GLP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT):



United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X):



Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.94% for Sensient Technologies Corp., 0.68% for United States Steel Corp., and 8.60% for Global Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are currently down about 0.1%, United States Steel Corp. shares are trading flat, and Global Partners LP shares are up about 1% on the day.

