Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sensata Technologies Holding, Constellation Brands and Cheesecake Factory

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/22, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST), Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), and Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 8/24/22, Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 8/24/22, and Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/23/22. As a percentage of ST's recent stock price of $45.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when ST shares open for trading on 8/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for STZ to open 0.33% lower in price and for CAKE to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ST, STZ, and CAKE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST):



Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):



Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.97% for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, 1.32% for Constellation Brands Inc, and 3.62% for Cheesecake Factory Inc..

In Friday trading, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are currently off about 1.1%, Constellation Brands Inc shares are trading flat, and Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

