Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sempra, Medtronic and Redwood Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/22/22, Sempra (Symbol: SRE), Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), and Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sempra will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.145 on 10/15/22, Medtronic PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 10/14/22, and Redwood Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/30/22. As a percentage of SRE's recent stock price of $171.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Sempra to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when SRE shares open for trading on 9/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MDT to open 0.77% lower in price and for RWT to open 3.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SRE, MDT, and RWT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sempra (Symbol: SRE):



Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT):



Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.67% for Sempra, 3.06% for Medtronic PLC, and 12.87% for Redwood Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sempra shares are currently down about 0.8%, Medtronic PLC shares are off about 0.9%, and Redwood Trust Inc shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.