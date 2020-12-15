Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sempra Energy, Prologis and Huntington Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/17/20, Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE), Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD), and Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sempra Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.045 on 1/15/21, Prologis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 12/31/20, and Huntington Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/4/21. As a percentage of SRE's recent stock price of $128.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Sempra Energy to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when SRE shares open for trading on 12/17/20. Similarly, investors should look for PLD to open 0.60% lower in price and for HBAN to open 1.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SRE, PLD, and HBAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE):



Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD):



Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for Sempra Energy, 2.39% for Prologis Inc, and 4.74% for Huntington Bancshares Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sempra Energy shares are currently up about 0.3%, Prologis Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

