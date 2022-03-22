Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sempra, Danaher and Medtronic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/24/22, Sempra (Symbol: SRE), Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), and Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sempra will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.145 on 4/15/22, Danaher Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/29/22, and Medtronic PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 4/22/22. As a percentage of SRE's recent stock price of $158.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Sempra to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when SRE shares open for trading on 3/24/22. Similarly, investors should look for DHR to open 0.09% lower in price and for MDT to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SRE, DHR, and MDT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sempra (Symbol: SRE):



Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR):



Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.90% for Sempra, 0.34% for Danaher Corp, and 2.31% for Medtronic PLC.

In Tuesday trading, Sempra shares are currently down about 0.8%, Danaher Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Medtronic PLC shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.