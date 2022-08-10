Ex-Dividend Reminder: Selective Insurance Group, Phillips Edison and PacWest Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/22, Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), and PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Selective Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/1/22, Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.09 on 9/1/22, and PacWest Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/31/22. As a percentage of SIGI's recent stock price of $79.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when SIGI shares open for trading on 8/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for PECO to open 0.27% lower in price and for PACW to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SIGI, PECO, and PACW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI):



Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.42% for Selective Insurance Group Inc, 3.21% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, and 3.46% for PacWest Bancorp.

In Wednesday trading, Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and PacWest Bancorp shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

