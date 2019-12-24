Ex-Dividend Reminder: SEI Investments, VICI Properties and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/26/19, SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC), VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SEI Investments Company will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.35 on 1/8/20, VICI Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2975 on 1/9/20, and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.44 on 1/28/20. As a percentage of SEIC's recent stock price of $65.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of SEI Investments Company to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when SEIC shares open for trading on 12/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for VICI to open 1.18% lower in price and for CM to open 1.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEIC, VICI, and CM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC):



VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI):



Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.06% for SEI Investments Company, 4.70% for VICI Properties Inc, and 6.89% for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario).

In Tuesday trading, SEI Investments Company shares are currently down about 0.2%, VICI Properties Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

