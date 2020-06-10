Ex-Dividend Reminder: SEI Investments, United Community Banks and Valley National Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/20, SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC), United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI), and Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SEI Investments Company will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.35 on 6/23/20, United Community Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/6/20, and Valley National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 7/1/20. As a percentage of SEIC's recent stock price of $59.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of SEI Investments Company to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when SEIC shares open for trading on 6/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for UCBI to open 0.81% lower in price and for VLY to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEIC, UCBI, and VLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC):



United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI):



Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for SEI Investments Company, 3.23% for United Community Banks Inc , and 4.80% for Valley National Bancorp .

In Wednesday trading, SEI Investments Company shares are currently down about 0.8%, United Community Banks Inc shares are off about 2.2%, and Valley National Bancorp shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

