Ex-Dividend Reminder: Seaspan, Acuity Brands and McGrath RentCorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/16/20, Seaspan Corp (Symbol: SSW), Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI), and McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Seaspan Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/30/20, Acuity Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 2/3/20, and McGrath RentCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 1/31/20. As a percentage of SSW's recent stock price of $14.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Seaspan Corp to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when SSW shares open for trading on 1/16/20. Similarly, investors should look for AYI to open 0.11% lower in price and for MGRC to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSW, AYI, and MGRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Seaspan Corp (Symbol: SSW):



Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI):



McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.51% for Seaspan Corp, 0.43% for Acuity Brands Inc , and 1.91% for McGrath RentCorp.

In Tuesday trading, Seaspan Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Acuity Brands Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and McGrath RentCorp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

