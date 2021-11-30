Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sealed Air, Linde and NOV

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/21, Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), Linde plc (Symbol: LIN), and NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sealed Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/17/21, Linde plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 12/17/21, and NOV Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/17/21. As a percentage of SEE's recent stock price of $63.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Sealed Air Corp to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when SEE shares open for trading on 12/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for LIN to open 0.33% lower in price and for NOV to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEE, LIN, and NOV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE):



Linde plc (Symbol: LIN):



NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for Sealed Air Corp, 1.33% for Linde plc, and 1.64% for NOV Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sealed Air Corp shares are currently down about 0.6%, Linde plc shares are off about 0.4%, and NOV Inc shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.