Ex-Dividend Reminder: Seaboard, Rush Enterprises and KB Home

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/20, Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB), Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA), and KB Home (Symbol: KBH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 5/18/20, Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/10/20, and KB Home will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 5/21/20. As a percentage of SEB's recent stock price of $2985.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Seaboard Corp. to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when SEB shares open for trading on 5/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for RUSHA to open 0.37% lower in price and for KBH to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEB, RUSHA, and KBH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB):



Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA):



KB Home (Symbol: KBH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.30% for Seaboard Corp., 1.47% for Rush Enterprises Inc., and 1.48% for KB Home.

In Monday trading, Seaboard Corp. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are off about 2.8%, and KB Home shares are off about 3.2% on the day.

