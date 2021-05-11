Ex-Dividend Reminder: Seaboard, Oshkosh and J.M. Smucker

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/21, Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB), Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK), and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 5/24/21, Oshkosh Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/28/21, and J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 6/1/21. As a percentage of SEB's recent stock price of $3748.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Seaboard Corp. to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when SEB shares open for trading on 5/13/21. Similarly, investors should look for OSK to open 0.25% lower in price and for SJM to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEB, OSK, and SJM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB):



Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK):



J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.24% for Seaboard Corp., 1.01% for Oshkosh Corp , and 2.59% for J.M. Smucker Co..

In Tuesday trading, Seaboard Corp. shares are currently down about 1%, Oshkosh Corp shares are off about 1.9%, and J.M. Smucker Co. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

