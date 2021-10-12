Ex-Dividend Reminder: Science Applications International, Arcosa and Trinity Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/14/21, Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), and Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Science Applications International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 10/29/21, Arcosa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/29/21, and Trinity Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 10/29/21. As a percentage of SAIC's recent stock price of $88.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Science Applications International Corp to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when SAIC shares open for trading on 10/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for ACA to open 0.10% lower in price and for TRN to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAIC, ACA, and TRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC):



Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA):



Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for Science Applications International Corp, 0.39% for Arcosa Inc, and 2.92% for Trinity Industries, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Science Applications International Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Arcosa Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

