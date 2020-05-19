Ex-Dividend Reminder: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Sherwin-Williams and Magna International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/20, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM), Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), and Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 6/19/20, Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.34 on 6/5/20, and Magna International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/5/20. As a percentage of SWM's recent stock price of $29.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when SWM shares open for trading on 5/21/20. Similarly, investors should look for SHW to open 0.24% lower in price and for MGA to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWM, SHW, and MGA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM):



Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.91% for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, 0.94% for Sherwin-Williams Co , and 4.03% for Magna International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc shares are currently off about 1%, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are down about 0.6%, and Magna International Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

